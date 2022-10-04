Ryanair Records its Third Largest Monthly Passenger Total

Ryanair carried 15.9 million passengers across its European route network in September, according to latest monthly data from the airline group.

The September total marked a 49% jump, on a year-on-year basis, and the third highest monthly passenger number Ryanair has ever recorded.

The 16.9 million passengers it carried in August of this year was its record monthly passenger figure.

Ryanair also racked up a load factor – measuring how full its planes were – of 94% in September; up from an 81% load factor in the same month last year.

In total, the airline operated more than 88,850 flights last month.

Ryanair has said it anticipates passenger numbers of around 166.5 million people in its current financial year, which runs to the end of next March.

It has already carried 153 million people this year, which is already better than its best pre-pandemic full year.