Ryanair puts on 4,000 extra seats for Cheltenham

Ryanair has today (17 December) added an extra 4,000 seats to the Cheltenham National Hunt Festival, operating flights from Dublin, Cork & Shannon to Birmingham and Bristol for the highly-awaited 2022 festival.

With Irish horses, jockeys & trainers dominating the winning ring last year, Ryanair has scheduled 4,000 extra seats (over 20,000 in total) throughout the week from Monday, 14 March.

The carrier is the sponsor of day three at the Cheltenham National Hunt Festival.

RYANAIR’S CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL EXTRAS

IRELAND – UK DATE FROM EXTRA FLIGHTS 14th March Dublin – Birmingham 3 14th March Dublin – Bristol 1 15th March Dublin – Birmingham 3 15th March Shannon – Birmingham 1 15th March Cork – Birmingham 1 16th March Dublin – Birmingham 1 17th March Dublin – Birmingham 1 18th March Dublin – Birmingham 1