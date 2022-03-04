Ryanair plans to remove masks onboard from spring

Masks may no longer be required on Ryanair flights by April or May 2022.

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary said on Wednesday, that he hopes to see passengers travelling mask-free this spring.

It comes after Jet2 announced that customers in the UK will no longer be required to wear masks on board.

A Jet2 spokesman said: “It is no longer a legal requirement to wear a face mask in England and Northern Ireland, including at our airports or onboard our aircraft. We recommend that customers continue to wear a face mask in these spaces, as per government guidance.”

Earlier this month, England dropped all Covid restrictions including mask-wearing and isolating after testing positive for the virus.