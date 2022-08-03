Ryanair Passenger Numbers Soar 80%

Ryanair carried 16.8 million passengers across its extensive European route network in July, representing year-on-year growth of more than 80%.

The airline group – which also includes Austrian carrier Lauda, Polish low fares operator Buzz, and Malta Air – only carried 9.3 million passengers in the same month last year, when heavy Covid travel restrictions were still largely in place.

Ryanair recently said it had seen only minimal disruption to its summer flight schedules despite pilot strikes in some key summer destinations like Portugal, Spain, Italy and France.

The airline said it achieved 96% load factor on flights in July. This figure – which measures the extent to which seats were filled and how full its planes were – was up from 80% in July of last year.

Ryanair carried nearly 17 million passengers across Europe last month.

On a rolling annual basis, Ryanair said it had carried 142 million passengers as of the end of July, with a load factor of 87%. That compares to 40 million at the end of July 2021, when there was a load factor of 73%.