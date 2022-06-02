Ryanair Passenger Numbers Rise Again

Ryanair has published traffic figures for May 2022. The airline operated over 88,040 flights during the month, carrying 15.4m guests which represents a load factor of 92%.
While this compares with just 1.8m guests in May 2021 (load factor of 79%), it exceeds passenger numbers over the last decade, the next highest being 2020 of 14.1m and 2019 of 12.5m.
While load factors are still below the 95-96% seen during the 2018-2020 period, the load factor has risen steadily since January of this year from 79% to 92%.
Rolling annual traffic figures for May 2022 show 123.9m passengers (load factor of 84%) compared with May 2021 of 30.2m (load factor of 72%).
Want more statistics on Ryanair traffic, check them out here.
|Prior Months
|Guests
|Load Factor %
|December1
|9.5m
|81%
|January1
|7.0m
|79%
|February1
|8.7m
|86%
|March2
|11.2m
|87%
|April
|14.2m
|91%
|May
|15.4m
|92%
1 Dec, Jan & Feb traffic was damaged by Omicron restrictions.
2 March traffic was damaged by the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 Feb.