SEARCH
HomeNewsRyanair Passenger Numbers Rise Again
FeaturedNews

Ryanair Passenger Numbers Rise Again

Shane Cullen
By Shane Cullen
0
7

Ryanair has published traffic figures for May 2022. The airline operated over 88,040 flights during the month, carrying 15.4m guests which represents a load factor of 92%.

While this compares with just 1.8m guests in May 2021 (load factor of 79%), it exceeds passenger numbers over the last decade, the next highest being 2020 of 14.1m and 2019 of 12.5m.

While load factors are still below the 95-96% seen during the 2018-2020 period, the load factor has risen steadily since January of this year from 79% to 92%.

Rolling annual traffic figures for May 2022 show 123.9m passengers (load factor of 84%) compared with May 2021 of 30.2m (load factor of 72%).

Want more statistics on Ryanair traffic, check them out here.

Prior MonthsGuestsLoad Factor %
December1  9.5m81%
January1  7.0m79%
February1  8.7m86%
March211.2m87%
April14.2m91%
May15.4m92%

Dec, Jan & Feb traffic was damaged by Omicron restrictions.

March traffic was damaged by the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 Feb.

Shane Cullen
Shane Cullen
Shane Cullen has been managing director of a media production studio for nearly 20 years working on projects for a global clientele. He has worked in the travel industry for over a decade and as a travel journalist since 2015. He is passionate about travel, film & photography. He also has a keen interest in emerging technology.
Previous articleCelebrity Sale for Summer 2022
Next articleUber Launches XL Option For Dublin Riders

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie