Ryanair Passenger Numbers Rise Again

Ryanair has published traffic figures for May 2022. The airline operated over 88,040 flights during the month, carrying 15.4m guests which represents a load factor of 92%.

While this compares with just 1.8m guests in May 2021 (load factor of 79%), it exceeds passenger numbers over the last decade, the next highest being 2020 of 14.1m and 2019 of 12.5m.

While load factors are still below the 95-96% seen during the 2018-2020 period, the load factor has risen steadily since January of this year from 79% to 92%.

Rolling annual traffic figures for May 2022 show 123.9m passengers (load factor of 84%) compared with May 2021 of 30.2m (load factor of 72%).

Prior Months Guests Load Factor % December1 9.5m 81% January1 7.0m 79% February1 8.7m 86% March2 11.2m 87% April 14.2m 91% May 15.4m 92%

1 Dec, Jan & Feb traffic was damaged by Omicron restrictions.

2 March traffic was damaged by the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 Feb.