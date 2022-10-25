SEARCH
Ryanair Passenger Numbers Beat United Airlines in 2021

The MSCI world index, a broad global equity index that represents large and mid-cap equity performance across 23 developed markets countries has revealed the number of passengers carried by airlines in 2021, and Ryanair came in fourth place beating United Airlines, China Southern and Turkish airlines.

The ranking is as follows:

American Airlines: 123.7m

Southwest: 123.2m

Delta: 103.1m

Ryanair: 97.1m

United Airlines: 72.6m

China Southern: 68.6m

China Eastern: 64.5m

IndiGo: 48.4m

Turkish Airlines: 44.7m

Air China: 44.0m

