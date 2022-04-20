Ryanair Partners With Neste Holland To Power Flights With 40% SAF Blend

Ryanair today announced a partnership with Neste, the world-leading sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) supplier, to power around a third of its flights at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS) with a 40% SAF blend.

This blend will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by over 60%, supporting Ryanair’s Pathway to Net Zero by 2050 decarbonisation goals. Ryanair has already significantly advanced this commitment by partnering with Trinity College Dublin to open the Ryanair Sustainable Aviation Research Centre and investing $22bn in its ‘Gamechanger’ fleet, which offers 4% more seats but are 16% more fuel & CO2 efficient and reduces noise emissions by 40%.

Speaking at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Ryanair’s Director of Sustainability, Thomas Fowler said:

“We are delighted to announce this landmark deal with Neste which will see Ryanair uplift this new 40% SAF blend. SAF is a cornerstone of our Pathway to Net Zero by 2050 decarbonisation strategy and this new blend will power a third of Ryanair flights at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol while reducing greenhouse gas emissions by over 60%. We look forward to growing our partnership with Neste as we work toward achieving our goal of operating 12.5% of Ryanair flights with SAF by 2030.”

Jonathan Wood, Neste’s vice president Europe, Renewable Aviation said:

“We’re excited to support Ryanair work towards its decarbonisation goals by supplying our Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel™. SAF is a key element in achieving aviation’s emission reduction goals. The aviation sector is now at a tipping point as demand increases, and policy proposals are on the table in the EU and UK to promote demand and supply of SAF. Neste is leading the transformation to SAF and investing as we speak to increase global SAF production capacity to 1.5 million tons per annum 2023. It is great to see Ryanair as the first short haul carrier take our SAF at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and we look forward to our joint journey towards a more sustainable future.”