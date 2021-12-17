Ryanair opens aircraft maintenance facility in Spain

Ryanair has opened its newly expanded maintenance facility at Seville Airport.

The Seville Line Maintenance station will maintain a large portion of Ryanair’s fleet of aircraft.

Ryanair has invested over €30 million in the facility since it first opened in 2019. This addition will create over 250 jobs and continue to deliver further investment in the region.

The Ryanair Maintenance Engineering facility is responsible for all aircraft maintenance activities, ensuring that aircraft take customers to their destination, safely and on time.

The airline has carried over 22 million customers to/from Seville since its operations began in 2003. It has played a vital role in Seville and Andalucía’s tourism recovery post Covid-19.