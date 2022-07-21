Ryanair Not Planning on Flying to Slovenia, Despite Reports

Ryanair has exclusively told ITTN it has no plans to fly to and from Slovenia – the only EU member state in which it does not operate – despite reports to the contrary.

According to EX-YU Aviation News – an industry news service covering the whole former Yugoslavia region – Ryanair last week held talks with Slovenia’s Ministry for Economic Development and Technology about the possibility of starting flights in the country at some point next year.

The news service added that it had been told by the airline, back in March, that it was “monitoring” the Slovenian market.

It also claimed that more talks, between the airline and Slovenia’s government, are planned for August, when – according to the news service – potential destinations will be on the agenda.

However, in response to a query for clarification from ITTN, Ryanair scotched the EX-YU report.

Ryanair told ITTN: “We do not currently have any plans to commence operations in Slovenia, however, we are always interested in opening new routes which are dependent on demand, available aircraft capacity, a competitive, low airport cost and required operational needs being met.”

Ryanair has looked at Slovenia on a number of occasions in recent years, but has cited high passenger fees being charged by Ljubljana Airport as a major reason for not adding the country to its extensive European route network.

The Slovenian government is eager to improve the country’s air connectivity.