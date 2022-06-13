Ryanair Not Expecting ‘Widespread Disruption’ Despite Planned Spanish Cabin Crew Strikes

Ryanair has said it does not expect “widespread disruption” to its services across Europe during the summer, despite news that some of its cabin crew staff in Spain – one of its busiest destinations – are planning a six-day strike starting at the end of this month.

Spanish trade union USO, which represents some Ryanair staff in the country, said cabin staff plan to strike – over pay levels and working conditions – on June 24, 25, 26 and 30 and on July 1 and 2.

Ryanair said it has already negotiated collective agreements with 90% of its staff across Europe. It said it has, in recent months, been negotiating improvements to those agreements as the industry recovers from the pandemic.

“Those negotiations are going well and we do not expect widespread disruption this summer,” the airline said.

Regarding Spain, Ryanair said it has reached a collective agreement with the CCOO, which it claims is the largest and most representative union in Spain. This agreement, Ryanair said, is delivering improvements for its Spanish-based cabin crew and is “reinforcing Ryanair’s commitment to the welfare of its cabin crew”.

“Recent announcements by the much smaller USO and SITCPLA unions are a distraction from their own failures to deliver agreements after three years of negotiations and we believe that their strike calls will not be supported by our Spanish crews,” Ryanair said.