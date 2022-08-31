Ryanair: No Changes to Stansted Schedule Despite Airport Strike Threat

Ryanair has stressed that there is currently no changes pending to its recently expanded services from London’s Stansted airport, despite the looming threat of strike action at the airport.

Ryanair recently added a further 500 flights to its Stansted schedule to cover mid-term school holiday demand.

“There is currently no change to Ryanair’s schedule to/from Stansted, where we have added over 100,000 low-fare seats for the Autumn Mid-Term Break as the UK’s most reliable airline,” Ryanair said.

The UNITE trade union, this week, warned that Stansted could, effectively, temporarily close if airport staff vote in favour of strike action.

Ryanair is, by far, the biggest airline by routes at the airport – which acts as the Irish airline’s largest hub.

Airport staff – including security, fire and emergency, maintenance and cleaning staff – are currently being balloted over strike action, with the vote only due to close on September 19.

Workers have rejected a pay offer – of 7.5% plus a on-off payment of £250 – from Stansted owner Manchester Airports Group (MAG).

UNITE said the offer more resembles a pay cut, claiming also that executive pay levels have increased by 23%.

“Everyone is expected to tighten their belts except MAG’s rich executives. Our members will receive Unite’s full support in fighting for a fair pay rise,” said UNITE general secretary Sharon Graham.

The union warned that any strike action from such a vital cohort of staff could effectively close Stansted.