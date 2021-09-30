News

Ryanair Loses EU Case on Illegal Airport Aid

Ryanair Loses EU Case on Illegal Airport Aid

Ryanair has said it will appeal a decision by Europe’s second-highest court to reject its challenge against an EU directive that it repay millions in illegal aid given by Klagenfurt Airport in Austria.

In 2016, the European Commission ruled that services and marketing agreements between Klagenfurt Airport and three airlines – Ryanair, TUIfly and HLX, which was merged with Hapagfly in 2007 to create TUIfly – gave the carriers an unfair advantage.

The Luxembourg-based General Court agreed with the original decision by the EU competition watchdog and dismissed challenges by Ryanair and TUIfly.

The original decision judged the loss-making deals between the airport and the airlines to effectively be state aid as they helped reduce operating costs.

It’s estimated that the illegal aid amounted to around €2m for Ryanair, €1.1m to TUIfly and €9.6m to HLX.

Ryanair will now bring the case to the EU Court of Justice.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Camino Inglés’ New Initiative Offers Pilgrims High-Standard Experience

Fionn DavenportSeptember 30, 2021
Read More

Qatar Airways Holidays Launch FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Fan Travel Packages

Fionn DavenportSeptember 30, 2021
Read More

Celebrity Cruises is Putting it all on the Table

Fionn DavenportSeptember 30, 2021
Read More

Stanley S Tollman: Titan of Travel, Founder of the Travel Corporation & Owner of Ashford Castle

Sharon JordanSeptember 30, 2021
Read More

Top Five Remote California Holiday Spots

Fionn DavenportSeptember 30, 2021
Read More

Aer Lingus Winter Uplift to UK Services from Belfast City Airport to London Heathrow, Manchester and Edinburgh

Fionn DavenportSeptember 29, 2021
Read More

Do Call it a Comeback: LA Tourism’s Video Message for Irish & UK Travel Partners

Fionn DavenportSeptember 29, 2021
Read More

All Aboard for the Wine Run, Which Delivers Lots of Fun and Savings

Fionn DavenportSeptember 29, 2021
Read More

Virgin Atlantic will not Hire Unvaccinated Staff

Fionn DavenportSeptember 29, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn