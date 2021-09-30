Ryanair Loses EU Case on Illegal Airport Aid

Ryanair has said it will appeal a decision by Europe’s second-highest court to reject its challenge against an EU directive that it repay millions in illegal aid given by Klagenfurt Airport in Austria.

In 2016, the European Commission ruled that services and marketing agreements between Klagenfurt Airport and three airlines – Ryanair, TUIfly and HLX, which was merged with Hapagfly in 2007 to create TUIfly – gave the carriers an unfair advantage.

The Luxembourg-based General Court agreed with the original decision by the EU competition watchdog and dismissed challenges by Ryanair and TUIfly.

The original decision judged the loss-making deals between the airport and the airlines to effectively be state aid as they helped reduce operating costs.

It’s estimated that the illegal aid amounted to around €2m for Ryanair, €1.1m to TUIfly and €9.6m to HLX.

Ryanair will now bring the case to the EU Court of Justice.