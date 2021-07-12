Ryanair Looking to Recruit 2000 New Pilots

Ryanair has announced a recruitment drive for 2,000 new pilots as it grows its fleet with over 200 new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

The carrier took deliver of the first of 210 of these “gamechanger” aircraft in June, with the rest to come over the next three years.

According to the airline, the new aircraft will will carry 4 per cent more passengers but reduce fuel consumption by 16 per cent per seat, lower noise emissions by 40 per cent and lower CO2 emissions by a similar amount.

The 210 planes represent a €22 billion investment in new technology.

In a statement, the airline said that “most Captain vacancies created by these new aircraft deliveries will be filled by internal promotions which creates opportunities for replacement First Officers, and ultimately new cadet pilots who can kickstart their pilot career with Ryanair so they can grow into the next generation of Ryanair’s First Officers and Captains.”

Training courses take place through 2021 to be ready for Summer 2022 for positions all over Europe.

Ryanair has partnered with Airline Flight Academy in Dublin to deliver Boeing 737 Training Courses as part of this recruitment drive.