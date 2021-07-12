News

Ryanair Looking to Recruit 2000 New Pilots

Ryanair Looking to Recruit 2000 New Pilots

Ryanair has announced a recruitment drive for 2,000 new pilots as it grows its fleet with over 200 new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

The carrier took deliver of the first of 210 of these “gamechanger” aircraft in June, with the rest to come over the next three years.

According to the airline, the new aircraft will will carry 4 per cent more passengers but reduce fuel consumption by 16 per cent per seat, lower noise emissions by 40 per cent and lower CO2 emissions by a similar amount.

The 210 planes represent a €22 billion investment in new technology.

In a statement, the airline said that “most Captain vacancies created by these new aircraft deliveries will be filled by internal promotions which creates opportunities for replacement First Officers, and ultimately new cadet pilots who can kickstart their pilot career with Ryanair so they can grow into the next generation of Ryanair’s First Officers and Captains.”

Training courses take place through 2021 to be ready for Summer 2022 for positions all over Europe.

Ryanair has partnered with Airline Flight Academy in Dublin to deliver Boeing 737 Training Courses as part of this recruitment drive.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Canaries Want to Impose a Curfew

Fionn DavenportJuly 12, 2021
Read More

Branson Blasts Off Into Space

Fionn DavenportJuly 12, 2021
Read More

US Not Ready to Lift Restrictions on International Travel

Fionn DavenportJuly 9, 2021
Read More

Virgin Voyages Cancels Two Cruise Ship Sailings

Fionn DavenportJuly 9, 2021
Read More

MSC Cruises to Build New Terminal in PortMiami

Fionn DavenportJuly 9, 2021
Read More

Universal to Debut All-New ‘Haunting of Hill House’ Mazes for Halloween Horror Nights

Fionn DavenportJuly 9, 2021
Read More

Ryanair to Eamonn Ryan: Stop Dithering and Follow the Science!

Fionn DavenportJuly 9, 2021
Read More

EasyJet Takes Off from Belfast City for London Gatwick

Fionn DavenportJuly 9, 2021
Read More

Finnair Introduces Nonstop Flights from Stockholm to Thailand and Miami

Fionn DavenportJuly 9, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn