Ryanair Launches ‘Unsubsidised’ Dublin-Kerry Route & Throws Shade at Dublin Football

Ryanair has today (14 July) announced that it would launch an “unsubsidised” Dublin-Kerry flight starting Wednesday, 28 July. The carrier said it was launching the route without “any subvention or subsidy under the Irish Government’s PSO Scheme.” It also expressed the hope that Kerry beat Dublin in this year’s All-Ireland football final.

The airline claims that its decision not to look for any subvention will save the taxpayer almost €4 million per annum in PSO subsidies – subsidies it says were “previously wasted on failed operations provided by Stobart Air.”

The route will be served with one of Ryanair’s Boeing 737 800 aircraft. It will commence as a daily service, rising to double daily from 1 September. Fares start at €19.99 one way.

  Ryanair Double Daily Dublin Kerry Schedule from 1 Sept 2021
Departing Mon Tue Wed Thur Fri Sat Sun
Dublin 06:45 06:45 06:45 06:45 06:45 11:00 11:00
Kerry 08:05 08:05 08:05 08:05 08:05 12:20 12:20
Dublin 18:00 18:00 18:00 18:00 18:00 19:00 19:00
Kerry 19:20 19:20 19:20 19:20 19:20 20:20 20:20

 

Ryanair’s CEO Eddie Wilson said: “Ryanair’s double daily service between Dublin and Kerry will quadruple the number of seats on the Kerry – Dublin route to over 5,000 per week.

“To make this commercial service viable, we will need lower costs at Kerry and Dublin airports as recommended by the Government’s Aviation Task Force, which still remains unactioned by Transport Minister Eamon Ryan more than 12 months after it was submitted to him (10 July 2020) by his own Aviation Taskforce.”

Dublin vs Kerry

He then added: “We will be offering the Kerry football team free flights to Dublin in late August, where we hope they will meet (and beat) Dublin in this year’s All Ireland Final.”

Dublin will be going for their seventh All-Ireland football title in a row.

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

