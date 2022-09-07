Ryanair Launches ‘Rescue Fares’ as Blue Air Suspends Flights

Ryanair has offered low-cost fares to accommodate customers affected by Blue Air’s suspension of operations.

Romanian air carrier Blue Air said it had suspended all flights out of Romania until September 12 after the environment ministry blocked its bank accounts for failing to pay a fine, making payments to suppliers impossible.

The company, which entered a debt restructuring agreement in 2020 as it struggled in the wake of the pandemic, operates flights out of Bucharest and the cities of Bacau, Cluj and Iasi.

In response to this, Ryanair has launched ‘rescue fares’ starting from €58 (£49.99) yesterday and announced that families who booked to fly on now-cancelled Blue Air flights could travel on one of Ryanair’s reliable and low-fare flights, including routes from Bucharest, Cluj, Oradea, Sibiu, Suceava, Timisoara in Romania or Turin in Italy.

These low rescue fares are on sale now on the Ryanair.com website for travel until October 31 but must be booked by midnight Sept 9.