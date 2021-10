Ryanair has launched two new routes, from Edinburgh to Marrakech and Manchester to Lviv.

The carrier will serve the Ukrainian city of Lviv twice weekly from Manchester beginning on 5 November. A twice-weekly service between Edinburgh and Marrakech will begin on 18 December.

To mark the occasion Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares from £19.99. Tickets for travel up to march 2022 must be booked by midnight on Thursday, 21 October.