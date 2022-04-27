Ryanair Launches Limited ‘Buy One Get One Half Price’ Offer

Ryanair have released its ‘Buy One Get One Half Price’ offer on 1,000 routes for travel from 1st May to 30 June 2022.

Ryanair’s Director of Marketing, Dara Brady, said: “Summer is finally here and Ryanair has released ‘Buy One Get One Half Price’ offer for those looking for a last-minute getaway to the most popular European destinations, such as Alicante, La Rochelle, Mallorca & Nimes to name but a few”.

These flights are available for the next 24 hours on their website: https://www.ryanair.com/ie/en