SEARCH
HomeNewsRyanair Launches Limited ‘Buy One Get One Half Price’ Offer
News

Ryanair Launches Limited ‘Buy One Get One Half Price’ Offer

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
10

Ryanair have released its ‘Buy One Get One Half Price’ offer on 1,000 routes for travel from 1st May to 30 June 2022.   

Ryanair’s Director of Marketing, Dara Brady, said: “Summer is finally here and Ryanair has released ‘Buy One Get One Half Price’ offer for those looking for a last-minute getaway to the most popular European destinations, such as Alicante, La Rochelle, Mallorca & Nimes to name but a few”.

These flights are available for the next 24 hours on their website: https://www.ryanair.com/ie/en

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
As a freelance writer and editor, Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also have a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous articleDenmark Lifts all Covid-19 Travel Restrictions

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo
@ittn.ie
1,484 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie