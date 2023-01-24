Ryanair Launches Kerry Airport Summer 2023 Route Schedule

Ryanair has announced its new Kerry schedule for summer 2023, with 7 routes including popular summer hotspots like Alicante and Palma, as well as city break destinations like London, Manchester and Frankfurt.

With 7% more capacity than S22, Ryanair will carry over 350,000 passengers to/from Kerry Airport this summer, boosting tourism and connectivity for the region while supporting over 430 local jobs.

Ryanair’s Kerry summer 2023 schedule will deliver:

7 routes

76 weekly flights

7% capacity growth on S22

Increased frequencies on popular routes – Alicante & Manchester

350,000 passengers to/from Kerry

Supporting over 430 local jobs

Kerry citizens/visitors can now book a well-deserved summer break enjoying Ryanair’s lowest fares to the widest choice of destinations, incl. these exciting 7 routes to/from Kerry for summer 2023, on Ryanair.com.

Ryanair’s Dara Brady said: “Ryanair is pleased to announce our new Kerry schedule for Summer 2023, with 7 routes to the likes of Alicante, Faro and London, offering the people of Kerry and its surrounds even more choice for their summer holidays at the lowest fares in Europe.

“We look forward to welcoming hundreds of thousands of customers/visitors onboard our flights to/from Kerry this summer as Ryanair continues to deliver more traffic, connectivity, and lower fares than any other airline.”