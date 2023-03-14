Ryanair Launches its Largest Ever Summer Schedule at Dublin Airport

Ryanair has announced its largest ever summer schedule to and from Dublin Airport – with 130 routes planned for 2023.

The routes include 14 new destinations – featuring Asturias and Castellon in Spain and Kos and Zakynthos in Greece. As well as sun destinations, the summer schedule covers city breaks to the likes of Genoa, Stockholm and Leipzig.

Ryanair DAC chief executive Eddie Wilson said: “Ryanair will offer more than double the destinations of any other carrier operating to/from Dublin this summer and is the only airline operating to the likes of Zakynthos – a Greek island in the Ionian Sea with its iconic white-sand beaches or Asturias – a tranquil region in north-western Spain with mountain trails and world-class cuisine. Ryanair is offering the most varied selection of destinations and this additional growth will be delivered on more enviro efficient aircraft, which will reduce noise by 40% on Dublin airport’s new north runway. Ryanair will carry over 16 million passenger to/from Dublin this year, delivering more traffic, more jobs, and more low fares than any other airline.“

Daa chief executive Kenny Jacobs said: “I am delighted to welcome Ryanair’s biggest ever summer schedule from Dublin Airport with 14 new destinations and the resultant jobs this growth brings to the Irish economy. Ryanair is an incredible success story, and daa wants to support their future growth at Dublin and Cork airports.“