Ryanair Launches Four New Dublin Routes for Winter 2021

Ryanair has today (17 August) launched four new Winter 2021 routes from Dublin.
Ryanair’s Dublin Winter ’21 schedule now operates over 720 weekly flights to 90 destinations, including 4 new to a host of European hotspots.
To mark the new route, Ryanair has launched a €19.99 seat sale for travel until the end of March 2022, which must be booked by midnight Thursday, 19th August on www.Ryanair.com.
Ryanair’s Irish Winter 2021 schedule will deliver:
|
Dublin Winter 2021
|W’21
|
Total Routes
|
Total Weekly Flights
|
New Routes
|
Weekly Flights
|
90
|
720+
|
Dublin – Cardiff
|
4
|
Dublin – Kosice
|
2
|
Dublin – Plovdiv
|
2
|
Dublin – Sibiu
|
2
