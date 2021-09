Ryanair Launches Extra Flights from Dublin for October Midterm Break

Ryanair has launched extra flights departing from Dublin for the October mid-term break.

There are over 40 additional return flights to destinations like Faro, Malaga and Gran Canaria sale for travel between 24-30 October.

To celebrate the launch, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares of €19.99. Bookings must be made by midnight on Sunday (19 September).