Ryanair Launches Derry-Manchester Route for Winter

Ryanair today (14 October) announced a new route between Derry and Manchester for winter 2021. The carrier will operate three weekly flights.

To mark the launch Ryanair has launched a £19.99 seat sale for travel until the end of March ‘22, which must be booked by midnight Friday, 15 October on www.Ryanair.com.

Ryanair’s Director of Commercial, Jason Mc Guinness, said: “As Ryanair takes delivery of 55 additional Boeing 737-8200 ‘Gamechanger’ aircraft this winter, we are delighted to add this new route from Derry to Manchester.”