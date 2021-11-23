Ryanair launches ‘biggest ever’ Irish summer schedule

Ryanair today (23 Nov) announced its Irish Summer 2022 schedule, with a total of 180 routes from three airports in Ireland.

The routes include four new destinations: Madeira (Portugal), Suceava (Romania), Venice (Italy) and Malta.

NEW IRISH S’22 DESTINATIONS Dublin Madeira, Suceava Cork Venice Shannon Malta

In a statement, the carrier said that the opening of these four new routes “reinforces the airlines’ commitment to Ireland and the rebuilding of the country’s tourism industry, playing a key role in the recovery of local jobs and economy.”

Ryanair also adding 65 new B737-8200 aircraft to its fleet, which it says will offer 4% more seats, 16% less fuel and a 40% reduction in noise emissions, “making the [Summer 2022] schedule the most sustainable and environmentally friendly to date.

Zero Emissions turnarounds

Ryanair says it has also added electric handling at 11 major European airports, calling it a “significant investment in its sustainable operations.”

In Spain these are Alicante, Barcelona, Madrid, Malaga, Mallorca, Seville, Santiago and Valencia, where its ground handling partner is Azul Handling, which offers zero emissions turnarounds.

Ryanair’s turnarounds will turn fully electric at Amsterdam Schipol, Gothenburg-Landvetter and Oslo Airport, through a partnership with Menzies Aviation.