Ryanair launches biggest ever Dublin schedule

Ryanair has launched its biggest ever Dublin schedule for summer 2022.

Over 120 destinations will be served with 900 weekly flights.

Another aircraft base has also been confirmed, bringing the total to 33 aircraft. This will create a further 30 jobs.

The growth is being driven by the Traffic Recovery Support Scheme, which cuts charges for airlines that continue to increase capacity and routes.

The TRSS scheme hopes to secure stable passenger numbers.

Ryanair CEO, Eddie Wilson, said the scheme was given the airline confidence to expand its services.

“The scheme is type of incentive that gets traffic back. We’ve had ineffective travel restrictions with Ireland as the worst affected country, with the highest depletion of passenger numbers. There is pent up demand, people want to travel but the real key is staying on top of this and bring passengers back to the airport.”

“if Ireland is to hold onto this connectivity, the TRSS scheme must be extended into winter 2022.2023 to ensure that Irish inbound tourism,m particularly post-summer is secured.”

The plans have been welcomed by the daa.

Dalton Phillips, CEO of daa, said.

“Government funding in budget 2022 has allowed daa to offer additional attractive incentives to our airline partners to rebuild international connectivity from Dublin Airport and this investment by Ryanair for the busy summer schedule ahead is testament to that.”

To mark the launch, Ryanair has launched a flash seat sale with fares from 29,99. Fares are valid for travel until the end of June 2022. Bookings must be made by midnight, Sunday 23rd January.