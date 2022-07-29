SEARCH
Ryanair Launches Bank Holiday Seat Sale

0
2

Perhaps if you’ve been watching airport traffic, unsure of whether to book a break or not, this Ryanair sale might convince you to go ahead.

Ryanair launched a special weekend sale today on 160,000 seats with fares from just €21.99. Ryanair urges you to ‘celebrate the weekend in the best way imaginable’ and plan a trip away with friends or family this September/October. The sale covers 725 routes to destinations including Naples, Porto and Split.

Prices start at €21.99 and the sale is on their website. It ends at midnight, on 01 August.

