Ryanair Launches Autumn Flash Sale

Ryanair has launched an end of summer sale across its entire network of 650 routes. From today (12 August), 500,000 seats are on sale at €12.99. The sale runs for 24 hours only, and finishes tonight at midnight.

The flights on offer are for midweek travel in September and October.

Ryanair’s Director of Marketing, Dara Brady, said: “We are pleased to announce this flash sale for our customers who are looking to get the last of the summer sun.

“As vaccination rollout programmes continue in the coming months, air traffic is set to return to pre-pandemic levels and we are delighted to bring this amazing sale to our customers where they can fly to sunny hotspots Valencia, Palermo, Chania and explore new city break destinations Vienna, Edinburgh and Berlin this September and October from only €12.99.”