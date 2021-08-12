News

Ryanair Launches Autumn Flash Sale

Ryanair Launches Autumn Flash Sale

Ryanair has launched an end of summer sale across its entire network of 650 routes. From today (12 August), 500,000 seats are on sale at €12.99. The sale runs for 24 hours only, and finishes tonight at midnight.

The flights on offer are for midweek travel in September and October.

Ryanair’s Director of Marketing, Dara Brady, said: “We are pleased to announce this flash sale for our customers who are looking to get the last of the summer sun.

“As vaccination rollout programmes continue in the coming months, air traffic is set to return to pre-pandemic levels and we are delighted to bring this amazing sale to our customers where they can fly to sunny hotspots Valencia, Palermo, Chania and explore new city break destinations Vienna, Edinburgh and Berlin this September and October from only €12.99.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Monaghan Man Scoops €100,000 Ryanair Jackpot

Fionn DavenportAugust 12, 2021
Read More

ITTN on the Airwaves: Europe’s Hidden Highlights

Fionn DavenportAugust 12, 2021
Read More

Allie’s Apex Adventure: Day Three

Allie SheehanAugust 11, 2021
Read More

Aer Lingus Cleared for Manchester Take Off

Fionn DavenportAugust 11, 2021
Read More

Cunard Readies for Sailing Return

Fionn DavenportAugust 11, 2021
Read More

Travel Recovery Looking at ‘Blue Skies’ – Heathrow Airport

Fionn DavenportAugust 11, 2021
Read More

Expedia Group’s Latest Travel Report Shows Promising Signs of Global Recovery

Fionn DavenportAugust 11, 2021
Read More

Budget Startup Norse Atlantic Airways Targets Transatlantic Service in 2022

Fionn DavenportAugust 11, 2021
Read More

Germany to Scrap Free Rapid Tests

Fionn DavenportAugust 11, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn