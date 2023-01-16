SEARCH
Ryanair Launches 24-Hour ‘Blue Monday’ Seat Sale

Ryanair has announced a January blues-beating 24-hour seat sale, coinciding with Blue Monday, with fares from just €24.99 – lifting the January gloom and bringing those dreams of blue skies and European sights to fruition.

Ryanair said: “With Ireland’s new February bank holiday weekend just around the corner and flights to Berlin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, Madrid, Milan, Paris plus many more available today (16 Jan) from just €24.99, what better opportunity to getaway for a few days with family or friends.

Swap Blue Monday feels for blue skies today and make the most of the new Bank Holiday weekend by booking your next trip on www.Ryanair.com before midnight on Monday, 16th Jan.”

