Ryanair Launches 200 Rescue Flights

Ryanair, launched 200 rescue flights on its routes from 19 UK airports to Europe to facilitate UK families whose flights are being cancelled by BA, easyJet and TUI.

While BA, easyJet and TUI cancel thousands of flights disrupting the holiday plans of UK families, Ryanair is operating over 15,000 weekly flights and has added over 1,000 extra flights for July & August.

These low-fare rescue flights are available now at Ryanair.com for travel until the end of September but must be booked by midnight Thursday (23 June).

Sample routes include Birmingham – Lanzarote, Bristol – Ibiza, Edinburgh – Gran Canaria, Glasgow to Malaga, Manchester – Malta and Stansted – Alicante.

Ryanair’s Dara Brady said: While BA, easyJet & TUI cancel thousands of flights across the UK causing travel disruption for UK families, Ryanair continues to operate a full schedule with over 15,000 weekly flights, and today (20 June) we have added over 200 extra flights from/to our 19 UK airports to help the BA, easyJet & TUI customers who have been disrupted by these cancellations. UK families can now rest easy in the knowledge that Ryanair will fly them to/from their summer holiday destination to enjoy some well-deserved time off with friends and family.

These low fare rescue flights are available on the Ryanair website now until midnight Thursday 23 June – so make sure to book these rescue extra flights today on Ryanair.com to avoid missing out!”

