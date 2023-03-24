Ryanair Increases Number of Routes From UK to Italy

Ryanair has boosted its services from the UK to Italy, with two additional routes to Pisa from Birmingham and Glasgow.

Both routes will operate twice weekly from June and April, respectively, and will form part of Ryanair’s UK summer 2023 schedule.

Ryanair’s Dara Brady, said:

“Ryanair is pleased to be bringing even more choice and value to our UK customers with the addition of these new Pisa routes to our Summer ’23 schedule, offering our Birmingham and Glasgow customers/visitors even more choice for their Summer holidays at the lowest fares in Europe.

“And for those looking to getaway and soak up some sun with the family this summer, you can now spread out the cost of your holiday by paying half the fare now and the other half up to 40 days pre-departure when you book Ryanair’s Family Plus bundle, making family holidays more accessible for everyone.

“We look forward to welcoming thousands of customers onboard our flights to/from Pisa this Summer as Ryanair continues to deliver more traffic, connectivity, and lower fares than any other airline for the UK.”