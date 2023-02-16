Ryanair Increases Frequency on Glasgow/Prestwick-Dublin Route

Ryanair has increased flight frequency on its Glasgow to Dublin route as part of a major expansion in the Scottish city.

The expansion will also include two new Ryanair routes from Glasgow/Prestwick – to Marseilles and Pisa. Both begin from April.

Ryanair is a major employer in Glasgow, supporting over 1,400 local jobs, including 550 direct pilot, cabin crew and engineering jobs. In addition to the more than 500 highly skilled professionals already employed at Ryanair’s state-of-the-art maintenance facility at Prestwick, Ryanair is now seeking to fill another 200 roles to support the maintenance of Ryanair’s fleet as it grows to 600 aircraft by 2026.

Ryanair’s Head of Communications, Jade Kirwan, said: “To facilitate Ryanair’s growth in the region and across our wider network of more than 235 locations, we are hiring another 200 highly skilled professionals for our state-of-the-art maintenance facility at Prestwick to support the maintenance of Ryanair’s fleet as it grows to 600 aircraft by 2026.

“We look forward to welcoming thousands of customers/visitors onboard our flights to/from Glasgow this Summer as Ryanair continues to deliver more traffic, connectivity, and lower fares than any other airline for the UK.”