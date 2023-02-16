SEARCH
HomeNewsRyanair Increases Frequency on Glasgow/Prestwick-Dublin Route
News

Ryanair Increases Frequency on Glasgow/Prestwick-Dublin Route

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
0
2

Ryanair has increased flight frequency on its Glasgow to Dublin route as part of a major expansion in the Scottish city.

The expansion will also include two new Ryanair routes from Glasgow/Prestwick – to Marseilles and Pisa. Both begin from April.

Ryanair is a major employer in Glasgow, supporting over 1,400 local jobs, including 550 direct pilot, cabin crew and engineering jobs. In addition to the more than 500 highly skilled professionals already employed at Ryanair’s state-of-the-art maintenance facility at Prestwick, Ryanair is now seeking to fill another 200 roles to support the maintenance of Ryanair’s fleet as it grows to 600 aircraft by 2026.

Ryanair’s Head of Communications, Jade Kirwan, said:To facilitate Ryanair’s growth in the region and across our wider network of more than 235 locations, we are hiring another 200 highly skilled professionals for our state-of-the-art maintenance facility at Prestwick to support the maintenance of Ryanair’s fleet as it grows to 600 aircraft by 2026.

We look forward to welcoming thousands of customers/visitors onboard our flights to/from Glasgow this Summer as Ryanair continues to deliver more traffic, connectivity, and lower fares than any other airline for the UK.”

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Lufthansa Services Return to Normal, But Strikes Set to Cause Fresh Havoc Across German Airports

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie