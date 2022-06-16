Ryanair Further Downplays Summer Disruption Concerns as Strike Threats Spread Across Europe

Ryanair has reiterated it does not expect any significant disruptions to its flight services this summer, despite the threat of strike action amongst its staff spreading across some of its busiest destinations around Europe.

Cabin crew unions in Italy said, this week, that they have called a 24-hour strike for June 25, which follows a shorter duration call last week. The call for improved pay and working conditions mirrors similar unrest in Spain, Portugal and France.

French-based Ryanair cabin crew staff reportedly went on strike last Sunday and Monday. Unions in Portugal also said, this week, that some Ryanair cabin staff plan a three-day strike later this month.

Last week, unions in Spain said Ryanair cabin crew plan to strike for six days covering the end of June and the beginning of July.

Ryanair has said the strike threats are from minority unions and that it has reached work agreements with most of its staff across Europe.

In response, Ryanair has called the claims “fake” and stressed that it complies, “in full”, with all national laws. The airline said it does not expect widespread disruption this summer.

“Ryanair has negotiated collective agreements covering 90% of our people across Europe. In recent months we have been negotiating improvements to those agreements as we work through the Covid recovery phase. Negotiations are going well and we do not expect widespread disruption this summer,” the airline said.

Ryanair said it has reached collective labour agreements with the larger trade unions in Spain and Portugal and has an existing collective agreement in place with larger unions in Italy.

Regarding the latest strike threats, it said: “These minority union strikes are not supported by our crews. Zero crew participated in last week’s strike in Italy.”