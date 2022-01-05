Ryanair flight made an emergency landing due to cabin smoke

A Ryanair flight en route to Faro was forced to make an emergency landing yesterday due to smoke in the cabin.

The plane landed safely in Brest, Northwest France.

The incident was initially reported as a cabin fire on board, soon after leaving Manchester Airport and landed quickly as a precaution.

Ryanair called it a ‘minor technical issue’ which caused a smoke smell. . Passengers were deplaned and suffered a three-hour awaiting for a new plane to take them to Faro.

Pictures on social media showed the plane on the runway along with fire engines.

After the plane made its emergency landing, passengers were evacuated from the flight and police led them onto a bus that took them to the terminal. They waited for three hours before boarding a new plane for Faro.