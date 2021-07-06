Ryanair Establishes its First Customer Advisory Panel

Ryanair has established its first ever customer advisory panel, which is made up of seven customers drawn from six European countries. The panel will meet in Dublin in September to provide feedback and recommendations.

In a statement, the airline said it received over 10,000 applications, with almost a third of them coming from the UK. Ireland sent in 20 per cent of them, followed by Italy (14 per cent), Spain (12 per cent), Germany (9 per cent) and Poland (6 per cent).

The seven panelists are:

Mark, (34) from Ireland, who is an avid traveller, having visited over 50 countries.

who is an avid traveller, having visited over 50 countries. Julia, (20) from Poland, a price-savvy traveller who tells us she will come equipped with lots of customer care ideas.

a price-savvy traveller who tells us she will come equipped with lots of customer care ideas. Luana, (43) from Italy has a real passion for travel.

has a real passion for travel. Jaime, (47) lives in Ibiza , regularly travels home to Barcelona.

, regularly travels home to Barcelona. Christian, (66) from Germany, now retired, loves to whisk his wife off for European city breaks.

now retired, loves to whisk his wife off for European city breaks. Naomi, (34) from Belfast loves to travel, has previously lived in London and Liverpool, now living in Madrid.

loves to travel, has previously lived in London and Liverpool, now living in Madrid. Sue, (52) lives in UK and is looking forward to travelling to see her son in Paris soon.

Ryanair will welcome the panel to Dublin in September for the first of the Customer Advisory Panel meetings, with future meetings to take place in other major European cities such as Madrid, Rome, Berlin, Warsaw and more.

Flights and hotel accommodation for panel members (and a partner) will be provided and panel members will have the opportunity to explore Dublin City on their two-night trip.

It is not clear whether they’ll get a chance to sit down with Michael O’Leary himself.