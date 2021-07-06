News

Ryanair Establishes its First Customer Advisory Panel

Ryanair Establishes its First Customer Advisory Panel

Ryanair has established its first ever customer advisory panel, which is made up of seven customers drawn from six European countries. The panel will meet in Dublin in September to provide feedback and recommendations.

In a statement, the airline said it received over 10,000 applications, with almost a third of them coming from the UK. Ireland sent in 20 per cent of them, followed by Italy (14 per cent), Spain (12 per cent), Germany (9 per cent) and Poland (6 per cent).

The seven panelists are:

  • Mark, (34) from Ireland, who is an avid traveller, having visited over 50 countries.
  • Julia, (20) from Poland, a price-savvy traveller who tells us she will come equipped with lots of customer care ideas.
  • Luana, (43) from Italy has a real passion for travel.
  • Jaime, (47) lives in Ibiza, regularly travels home to Barcelona.
  • Christian, (66) from Germany, now retired, loves to whisk his wife off for European city breaks.
  • Naomi, (34) from Belfast loves to travel, has previously lived in London and Liverpool, now living in Madrid.
  • Sue, (52) lives in UK and is looking forward to travelling to see her son in Paris soon.

Ryanair will welcome the panel to Dublin in September for the first of the Customer Advisory Panel meetings, with future meetings to take place in other major European cities such as Madrid, Rome, Berlin, Warsaw and more.

Flights and hotel accommodation for panel members (and a partner) will be provided and panel members will have the opportunity to explore Dublin City on their two-night trip.

It is not clear whether they’ll get a chance to sit down with Michael O’Leary himself.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Emirates Introduces Industry-First Payment Solution

Fionn DavenportJuly 6, 2021
Read More

Covid Travel Certificates May Arrive in Post Within Days

Fionn DavenportJuly 6, 2021
Read More

Thai Tourism Runs Agent Refresher Courses

Fionn DavenportJuly 6, 2021
Read More

Aer Lingus Starts IATA Travel Pass Trial

Fionn DavenportJuly 6, 2021
Read More

Dublin Airport’s Flipping Book Whets Our Appetite for International Travel

Fionn DavenportJuly 6, 2021
Read More

Supplier of the Week: Soll Tourist Board

Fionn DavenportJuly 5, 2021
Read More

Photographer of the Year 2021: The June Winners

Fionn DavenportJuly 5, 2021
Read More

MSC Resumes Germany Sailings with MSC Seaview

Fionn DavenportJuly 5, 2021
Read More

Belfast City Airport Starts Service to Newquay

Fionn DavenportJuly 5, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn