Ryanair Doubling Capacity to 1.3m Seats per Week in Europe but Not Expanding in State

Ryanair is doubling capacity to 1.3 million seats a week in Europe, but not expanding in the Republic, as further evidence of air travel’s recovery emerges.

The airline said last month that Covid-19 travel restrictions left it with an €815 million loss in the 12 months ended March 31st, but predicted that passenger numbers could hit nine million in July, 60 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

