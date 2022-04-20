Ryanair Donates €60,000 To Jack And Jill Children’s Foundation

Ryanair, has today (20 April) donated €60,000 to its longstanding charity partner – The Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation – bringing the total funds raised by Ryanair in aid of this charity to €600,000 to date.

These funds are fundamental in supporting Jack and Jill’s vital work of providing in-home nursing care and end-of-life support for over 400 young children with highly complex medical conditions across Ireland and are made possible by the generosity of Ryanair customers who continue to support the airline’s charity partners across Europe by purchasing inflight scratch cards.

Ryanair’s latest donation of €60,000 will provide over 3,300 hours of specialist home nursing care for 400 children supported by Jack and Jill, with every €18 supporting one hour from a Jack and Jill nurse and some much-needed respite for families.

Now in its 25th anniversary year, the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation has expanded its service to take more children than ever under its care at over 400 children – something the charity says it could not have done without the generosity of Irish people and charity partners like Ryanair.

Ryanair’s Director of Marketing, Dara Brady said:

“We have great respect for the work carried out by The Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation, having supported them through our scratch card programme since 2009. We are proud to present this donation of €60,000 that will provide over 3,300 hours of invaluable care for children with severe to profound neurodevelopmental delay, and their families.

For every €18 donated by Ryanair, one hour of in-home care will be provided to families in need of respite and support through difficult times.

Through our scratch card programme, Ryanair has contributed over €1.6m to charities across Europe and we want to say a special thank you to all our customers who purchased a charity scratch card on board a Ryanair flight, helping both Jack and Jill and a range of other deserving charities across Europe. We look forward to continue supporting even more charities throughout 2022 and beyond through our scratch card programme.”

Jack & Jill’s CEO Carmel Doyle welcomed the donation, saying:

“We are so lucky to have Ryanair as our partner for so many years and this donation couldn’t come at a better time with more families than ever under our wing at Jack and Jill. It equates to a huge gift of time by supporting over 3,300 hours of specialist home nursing care that make life a little easier for our families. I want to thank Ryanair customers for buying the scratch cards and to thank Ryanair staff for selling them, with every mention of Jack and Jill reminding our families and nurses that they aren’t alone on their care journey and that other people care too.”