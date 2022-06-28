Ryanair Confirms Only Minor Disruption to Schedules

Ryanair has confirmed that it encountered only very minor disruption to its schedules over the weekend (24/25/26 June), mainly due to a 2-day strike at the French Air Traffic Control (ATC) centre in Marseille and thunderstorms across Southern Europe, which have resulted in a number of flight cancellations from Spain, Italy, UK and France that would normally transit through French airspace. Less than 2% of Ryanair’s 9,000 flights operating this weekend (24/25/26 June) have been affected by crew strikes.

Any passengers whose flights were disrupted by any ATC delays/strikes or weather disruption have been notified by email/SMS.