Ryanair Comes Up Empty in Boeing Max10 Negotiations

Ryanair’s attempt to negotiate a deal for a large order of Boeing Max10 aircraft has come up empty as the parties could not agree on pricing.

According to a statement by the carrier, Ryanair and Boeing have been in discussions about a large follow on order for Boeing MAX10 aircraft over the past 10 months.

“However, last week it became clear that the pricing gap between the partners could not be closed and accordingly, both sides have agreed to waste no more time on these negotiations,” the statement said.

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary expressed disappointment in the failure to reach an agreement, but added: “We have a more than sufficient order pipeline to allow us to grow strongly over the next 5 years with a Boeing 737 fleet, which will rise to over 600 aircraft and will enable Ryanair to capitalise on the extraordinary growth opportunities that are emerging all over Europe as the Continent recovers from the Covid pandemic.

He continued: “We do not share Boeing’s optimistic pricing outlook, although this may explain why in recent weeks other large Boeing customers such as Delta and Jet2, have been placing new orders with Airbus, rather than Boeing.”

Ryanair will take delivery of over 200 B737 “Gamechanger” aircraft over the next 5 years from 2021 to 2025. These deliveries will see Ryanair’s fleet grow to over 600 aircraft capable of carrying over 200m guests per annum.