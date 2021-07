Ryanair Carried Over 5m Passengers in June

Ryanair flew 5.3 million passengers in June 2021 on 38,000 flights, more than double the number it carried in May.

Its 5.3 million passengers represented a load factor of 72 per cent, which is down on the 79 per cent load factor for May, but the airline has put on far more flights.

Ryanair’s Q1 totals are 8.1 million passengers for a load factor of 73 per cent.

In comparison, in June 2020 the airline only carried 400,000 passengers.