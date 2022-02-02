SEARCH
HomeNewsRyanair carried 7 million passengers in January 2022
News

Ryanair carried 7 million passengers in January 2022

By Leona Kenny
0
3

Ryanair carried seven million passengers in January 2022.

This was up from 1.3 million in the same month of 2021, but a drop compared to December as restrictions to tackle the Omicron variant.

The carrier operated more than 46,400 flights last month, with a 79% load factor.

Last month’s figure was a drop from 9.5 million passengers in December, which also saw a higher load factor of 81%.

The airline noted that traffic in December and January was “badly affected by Omicron travel restrictions”.

On Monday, Ryanair announced a group loss of €96 million for the three months to December.

It cut its January programme by 33% because of the Omicron restrictions and expects the first half of February to be weak.

Leona Kenny
Previous articleEthiopian Airline’s Boeing 737 Max returns to the skies since deadly crash

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo
@ittn.ie
1,427 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie