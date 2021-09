Ryanair Announces Winter 2021 Birmingham Schedule

Ryanair has announced its Winter 2021 schedule for Birmingham, with six new routes set to open.

Customers can book flights to six new destinations including:

BIRMINGHAM – 6 NEW WINTER 2021 ROUTES Bergamo Lisbon Bucharest Shannon Turin Vilnius

To mark the new routes, Ryanair has launched a £19.99 seat sale for travel until the end of November 2021, Bookings must be made by midnight on 10th September.