Ryanair Announces Six New Winter Routes From Shannon Airport

Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group and Eddie Wilson, CEO, Ryanair. Photograph by Eamon Ward.

Ryanair has announced six new winter routes from Shannon, in a move that the Shannon Group has hailed as “an important step” in the airport’s recovery. This news bring the airline’s total routes from Shannon Airport up to 18 this winter.

Ryanair also announced that they will restore their second based aircraft at the airport. This comes in addition to the two new routes that are starting this week from Shannon to Corfu and Gran Canaria.

The announcement was made today by Eddie Wilson, CEO, Ryanair at Shannon Airport.

Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group, which operates the airport says:

“We are delighted with today’s announcement by Ryanair. It is another important step on our road to recovery. Restoring its second based aircraft here at Shannon demonstrates Ryanair’s continued commitment to our airport. The confirmation of 18 routes from Shannon for winter including exciting new destinations such as Budapest and Turin, is very positive news for the airport and for this region after what has been a very difficult period for the aviation industry.”

“There is intense competition globally for air services as countries try to recover from the virtual closing down of international travel. Recovery from the devastation caused by the pandemic will take time, with aviation analysts predicting that it will take a number of years for passenger numbers to recover to anything like 2019 levels.”

“As we work to rebuild our air services, I am proud of our team who have worked closely with Ryanair to secure these latest Winter air services to London Luton, Budapest, Fuerteventura, Edinburgh, Turin and Birmingham, for the people of our region to enjoy. In addition, our existing services to London Stansted, London Gatwick, Manchester, Krakow, Wroclaw, Warsaw, Kaunas, Tenerife, Lanzarote, Malaga, Alicante and Gran Canaria (Las Palmas), will continue to operate throughout the Winter.

“When people are ready to travel, our airport staff are ready to welcome them back. We want our passengers to experience that first flight delight which was evident this week with the inaugural Corfu service. The excitement expressed by passengers heading off on their first overseas trip in quite a while has given our airport employees a real boost as they begin to return to doing what they do best, which is to look after our passengers and make their experience at the airport enjoyable, memorable and easy.”

To celebrate the announcement, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares available from €19.99 for travel until the end of March 2022, which must be booked by midnight Sunday August 8 on Ryanair.com.