Ryanair announces partnership with Junta De Andalucia

Ryanair has announced a partnership with Junta de Andalucía to further boost tourism recovery across the Spanish region.

As the most southern region in Spain, Andalucía is famous for its Moorish architecture, clear-blue rivers, and mouth-watering food.

Ryanair’s Director of Marketing, Dara Brady said: “We are delighted to partner with Junta de Andalucía and to work together to enhance connectivity between Spain and the rest of Europe, steadily rebuilding the nation’s tourism industry.

“We have already significantly increased connectivity to/from the Spanish region with the introduction of new routes and additional frequencies from across Europe. This partnership will further promote this beautiful region and Ryanair’s network of low fare routes to Spain, which are becoming increasingly popular among our growing customer base as they plan their well-deserved new year breaks.”

Vice President & Minister for Tourism of the Regional Government of Andalucía, Mr Juan Marín said: “We are very excited to work with Ryanair, Europe’s no.1 airline, on this incredibly important campaign promoting Andalucía as an attractive tourism destination for European travellers.

“Ryanair is a long-standing supporter of Spain and our connectivity with Europe, including Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Norway and Sweden, and has driven tourism to the region for many years now with its strong network of routes and market leading low fares.”