Ryanair Announces New Customer Advisory Panel

Ryanair is inviting customers to let them know what they think with the creation of a new Customer Advisory Panel. Successful applicants will be flown to Ryanair’s Dublin office this autumn, where they will take part in a customer care event designed to help the airline improve its service.

The panel’s recommendations will “shape Ryanair’s 2022 customer improvements program,” according to the airline.

Future panel meetings will take place in different European cities, including Madrid, Rome, Berlin and Warsaw.

Ryanair’s Director of Marketing & Digital, Dara Brady said: “Our new Customer Advisory Panel will provide us with direct feedback and recommendations from customers and will help us deliver an improved service for our guests throughout 2022 and beyond.”

Applications must be submitted on Ryanair.com before 31 May, 2021 and successful applicants will be notified before 14 June. Flights and hotel accommodation for panel members (and a partner) will be covered and panel members will have the opportunity to explore Dublin City on their two-night trip.