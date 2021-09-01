News

Ryanair Announces Flash 50% Off Sale

Ryanair is launching it’s first  ‘buy One, get one Half Price sale for travel across September and October.

There are over 1,000 routes on offer including European hotspots like Barcelona, Malaga, and Paris with up to 500,000 seats available.

Bookings need to be made by midnight tonight and, crucially, the offer only applies when more than one passenger flies.

This morning (1 September), special offer fares on its website started with European city breaks like Copenhagen from €22.99, Barcelona from €26.99.

For sun destinations like Faro and Malaga, fares start from €37.99 and €51.99 one-way.

The fares exclude extras such as seat selection, check-in bags, or Priority Boarding, which costs from €8 to €22 including two carry-on bags.

It comes as a summer of international travel comes to a close and the airline hopes to boost winter bookings.

 

