Ryanair announces 7 new summer routes from Cork Airport

Ryanair has announced 7 new routes from Cork Airport ahead of summer 2022.

The seven new routes include Alghero (Sardinia), Pisa, Valencia, Venice, Manchester, Birmingham and Edinburgh. The airline will serve 25 destinations with over 120 weekly flights.

Ryanair will also increase its investment at Cork Airport with the basing of a 3rd aircraft, representing a further €100m investment. This will create an additional 30 direct local jobs.

Niall McCartney, managing director of Cork Airport said ” I am delighted with today’s announcement by Ryanair that a third aircraft will be based at Cork Airport for the upcoming summer season. Along with seven new and exciting summer routes, this will bring the total number of Ryanair routes available from Cork Airport to 25, giving lots of travel options for our passengers and the largest choice of routes to date.

“It has been a long wait, but we know that the travelling public across the South of Ireland will support these routes strongly. In that regard, we expect a 750% increase in passenger traffic in 2022 v 2021 and to welcome over 2 million passengers.

The carrier has launched a limited seat sale with fares available from €19.99 for travel until October 2022. Bookings must be made by midnight Saturday, 19th February.