Ryanair Announces New Service from Shannon Airport to Gran Canaria

Shannon Group, who operate Shannon Airport, has welcomed the announcement by Ryanair of a new service to Gran Canaria (Las Palmas). The new service will start on 7 August 2021 and will operate once a week until the end of October.

Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group said:

“As we rebuild from the devastation of the pandemic this is a positive announcement for the region.”

“We have been working closely with Ryanair as we look to an anticipated recovery in demand on foot of the rollout of the EU Digital Covid Certificates and the acceleration of the vaccination programme across Europe” she added.

It has been a very challenging year for the aviation industry. Today’s announcement means there are now 17 routes on offer from Ryanair and Shannon Airport.

Other routes Ryanair will operate from Shannon Airport in 2021 include:

Barcelona-Reus, Stansted, Gatwick, Kaunas, Krakow, Wroclaw, Warsaw, Manchester, Faro, Lanzarote, Malaga, Palma, Tenerife, Alicante, Corfu, Gran Canaria (Las Palmas), and Turin (from December ’21).

