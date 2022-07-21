Ryanair Agrees 5-Year Pay Deal with Spanish Pilots

Ryanair has reached a five-year pay agreement with pilots in Spain, covering post-Covid pay restoration.

The deal follows recent acceptance, of a similar deal, by Ryanair’s French-based pilots.

The agreements with the SEPLA and SNPL unions – in Spain and France, respectively – deliver accelerated pay restoration and future improvements to pay in each year up to March 2027.

Darrell Hughes, Ryanair’s people director, said: “While the recovery from the impact of the pandemic is still ongoing and our industry faces significant challenges, this long-term agreement delivers stability, accelerated pay restoration, future pay increases and other benefit improvements for pilots.”

“While all of our pilots across our European network are covered by 2020 Emergency Agreements, we continue to work with our pilots and their unions on new deals, similar to those concluded with SEPLA and SNPL, and have now successfully re-negotiated accelerated pay restoration and improved long-term agreements with over 85% of our pilots,” he said.

Ryanair expects, this year, to grow to 115% of its pre-Covid capacity and said it is prioritising the early restoration of pay for its people through these re-negotiated agreements “to keep jobs secure and to have a foundation for growth.”