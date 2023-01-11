SEARCH
HomeNewsRyanair Adds Rome Seats for Italy v Ireland Six Nations Rugby Clash
News

Ryanair Adds Rome Seats for Italy v Ireland Six Nations Rugby Clash

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
0
2

Ryanair has added more seats to its Dublin-Rome flights to cater for heightened demand from Irish rugby fans looking to attend the Italy v Ireland Six Nations clash at the end of next month.

The extra seats cover flights from Dublin to Rome on 24 February and Rome to Dublin on 26 February.

Ryanair’s Dara Brady, said:“We’ve had record bookings from Irish rugby fans travelling to Rome this year for what is set to be an exciting match against Italy in Stadio Olimpico on Saturday, 25 February. Following huge demand, we have added even more seats to our Dublin – Rome route and encourage rugby fans to book their seat on Ryanair.com now to avoid disappointment. Seats are selling fast so anyone seeking that match day experience should log onto Ryanair.com without further delay.”

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
TPG Reshaping Agent Events for 2023

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie