Ryanair Adds Rome Seats for Italy v Ireland Six Nations Rugby Clash

Ryanair has added more seats to its Dublin-Rome flights to cater for heightened demand from Irish rugby fans looking to attend the Italy v Ireland Six Nations clash at the end of next month.

The extra seats cover flights from Dublin to Rome on 24 February and Rome to Dublin on 26 February.

Ryanair’s Dara Brady, said:“We’ve had record bookings from Irish rugby fans travelling to Rome this year for what is set to be an exciting match against Italy in Stadio Olimpico on Saturday, 25 February. Following huge demand, we have added even more seats to our Dublin – Rome route and encourage rugby fans to book their seat on Ryanair.com now to avoid disappointment. Seats are selling fast so anyone seeking that match day experience should log onto Ryanair.com without further delay.”