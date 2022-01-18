Ryanair adds new route to Menorca from Manchester

Ryanair is adding a new Manchester to Menorca service for the summer.

Flights will run twice a week from May 2022.

Fares start at £29.99 one-way for travel until the end of October, in a flash sale that runs until midnight on Thursday (January 20).

Ryanair commercial director Jason McGuinness said: “We are pleased to add this new route to Menorca as part of the UK’s summer ’22 schedule, offering our customers more amazing European destinations to choose from when planning their long-awaited summer holidays.

“Having added over 560 new routes and opened 16 bases throughout the last 12 months, Ryanair is now looking ahead to summer ’22 and the addition of 65 new B737-8200 ‘Gamechanger’ aircraft to its fleet.