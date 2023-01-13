SEARCH
Ryanair Adds New Italy Routes From Dublin, Cork and Belfast

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Ryanair has further expanded its services between Ireland and Italy.

While the airline announced – earlier this week – extra seats to cover the Six Nations rugby clash in Rome next month, it has now announced actual new routes linking the two countries.

Ryanair said it will add two new routes to Rome – from Dublin and Cork – next summer. The Dublin route will operate 12 times a week from the summer, while the Cork route will operate twice weekly.

Ryanair’s Dara Brady said:With Easter and Summer ‘23 fast approaching, we are delighted to be bringing even more choice and value to our Irish customers with the addition of these new Rome routes to our Summer ‘23 schedule, offering our customers in Cork and Dublin even more choice when planning their long-awaited summer holidays.

In addition, Ryanair has announced a new route from Belfast to Milan-Bergamo.

This route will operate three times a week from April, also forming part of the airline’s summer 2023 schedule.

